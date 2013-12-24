High Net Worth Market Trends and Wealth Book in Hong Kong 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- High Net Worth trends in Hong Kong:



This report is the result of extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Hong Kong. The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis. This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of US HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database. Browse Full Report With TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-hong-kong-to-2013-report.html



Hong Kong 2013 Wealth Book:



This report is the result of extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Hong Kong. The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country’s HNWIs have performed through the crisis. There were 233,220 HNWIs and 3,308 UHNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market. Browse Full Report With TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/hong-kong-2013-wealth-book-report.html



Reasons to buy:



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key highlights:



There were approximately 233,220 HNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012. These HNWIs held US$1.1 billion in wealth. The wealth per capita in the country in 2012 was approximately US$119,453.

Hong Kong HNWI numbers rose by 26.2%, following a marginal increase of 4.0% in 2011. Equities, real estate and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period.

There were 3,308 UHNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012, with an average wealth of US$104 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 42 billionaires, 747 centimillionaires and 2,519 affluent millionaires.

In 2012, Hong Kong HNWIs held 39.8% (US$452 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is above the worldwide norm of 20–30%.



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