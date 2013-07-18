High Net Worth Market Trends in China to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the HNWI population and Wealth Management industry in China. It provides market size and forecasts of the HNWI population. By leveraging the WealthInsight HNWI Database, it provides key demographic breakdowns.



Summary



This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Chinas HNWI and a comprehensive background of the Chinese economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-china-to-2015-report.html



Scope



The report features:

Independent market sizing of Chinas HNWI

Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Chinas HNWI

Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011 Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015

Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



ReasonsToBuy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI, private banks, wealth managers and family offices around the world. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.



Browse All Latest Related Reports



High Net Worth Trends in Mexico 2013@ http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-mexico-2013-report.html



High Net Worth Trends in Canada 2013@ http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-canada-2013-report.html



Key Highlights



There are currently 1.3 million HNWIs in China with a combined wealth of US$4.3 trillion, which equates to 26% of the total wealth held in the country.

During 20072011, the number of HNWIs increased by just less than 372,000, representing a 41% increase over the period.

WealthInsight expects HNWI wealth to increase at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period to reach US$7.5 trillion in 2015, while volume will grow at a CAGR of 13.5% to reach over 2.1 million in 2015.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/