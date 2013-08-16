Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth Trends in Australia 2013 market report to its offering

This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Australia.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Scope

Independent market sizing of Australia HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

There were just over 302,000 HNWIs in Australia in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$899 billion in wealth, which equated to 15.5% of the total individual wealth held in the country.

Australian HNWIs overperformed compared to the global average during the review period. Australian HNWI numbers increased by 19.7%. while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.

In 2012, Australian HNWI numbers rose by 9.9%, following a drop of 2.7% in 2011.

Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected over the forecast period. The total number of Australian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 33%, to reach over 401,887 in 2017. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 58% to reach US$1,418 billion by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



NAB Private Wealth

UBS Wealth Management Australia

ANZ Private Bank

Bendigo Wealth

Macquarie Private Bank

Commonwealth Private



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139590/high-net-worth-trends-in-australia-2013.html