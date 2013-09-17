High Net Worth Trends in Australia 2013 - New Study Released

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Australia HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI database.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 302,000 HNWIs in Australia in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$899 billion in wealth, which equated to 15.5% of the total individual wealth held in the country.
- Australian HNWIs overperformed compared to the global average during the review period. Australian HNWI numbers increased by 19.7%. while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.
- In 2012, Australian HNWI numbers rose by 9.9%, following a drop of 2.7% in 2011.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected over the forecast period. The total number of Australian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 33%, to reach over 401,887 in 2017. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 58% to reach US$1,418 billion by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Australia HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: NAB Private Wealth, UBS Wealth Management Australia, ANZ Private Bank, Bendigo Wealth, Macquarie Private Bank, Commonwealth Private
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