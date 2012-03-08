"High Net Worth Trends in Australia to 2015" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services market report from World Market Intelligence: "High Net Worth Trends in Australia to 2015"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Australia's HNWIs and a comprehensive background of the Australian economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- There are just over 274,000 HNWIs in Australia, with an average wealth of US$3.1 million per person and a combined wealth of US$845 billion.
- The number of Australia's HNWIs increased by 8.9% (2.2% pa) over the review period (2007-2011), while total wealth grew by 0.9% (0.2% pa).
- Australian HNWI volumes and wealth were positively influenced by a significant 44% rise in US dollar per capita GDP levels, which rose from US$46,000 in 2007 to US$66,000 in 2011. This in turn was influenced by a significant 19% appreciation of the Australian dollar against the US dollar over the review period.
- The number of Australian HNWIs is expected to rise by 20% (4.7% pa) from 2011 to reach over 330,000 individuals by 2015, while HNWI wealth will grow by 26% (6.0% pa) to reach US$1.1 trillion in 2015. Most of the growth in wealth will be driven by the lower-tier millionaires, whose wealth is expected to rise by over 33%.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Australia's HNWIs
- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015
