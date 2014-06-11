Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in Brazil 2014 market report to its offering

- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Brazil.



- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Brazil HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2009-2013) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Brazil HNWIs across five wealth bands



- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013



- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018



- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes



- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities



- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)



- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reason To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.



- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Key Highlights



- In 2013, there were 187,631 core millionaires in Brazil, with a combined wealth of US$415 billion.



- During the review period, the number of core HNWIs increased by 46.7%, from 127,873 in 2009 to 187,631 in 2013.



- The number of core HNWIs in Brazil is expected to grow by 17.3% over the forecast period to reach 228,873 by 2018.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157085/high-net-worth-trends-in-brazil-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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