High Net Worth Trends in Brazil to 2016 - New Market Research Report

Key Highlights
- Brazil has the highest number of HNWIs in Latin America and third highest among BRIC nations. As of 2011, there are just over 194,000 HNWIs in Brazil, with a combined wealth of US$951 billion, accounting for roughly 29% of Brazil's total wealth (US$3.3 trillion).
- The total number of HNWIs in Brazil increased by 31% during the review period (2007-2011), while the HNWI wealth rose by 39%.
- The wealth of HNWIs in Brazil was positively influenced by a strong local property market and a significant appreciation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar over the review period.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes will continue to be robust over the forecast period as more new businesses are developed within the country.
- Over the forecast period, the total wealth of Brazil's HNWIs is forecast to grow by 46%, to reach US$1.4 trillion in 2016. HNWI volumes will record a smaller percentage increase, growing by 40% to reach just over 272,000 individuals in 2016.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Brazilian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2016
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco do Brasil, Banco Itau (merged with Unibanco), Banco Safra, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, GPS (owned by Julius Baer), Hedging Grifo (owned by Credit Suisse), Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Santander, UBS, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Haliwell Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley, Pictet, RBC, Bawm Investments, Engenheiros Financeiros & Consultores, Global Portfolio Strategies, Green Capital, Karpos Invesment, Perin & Dallazem, Serficom Family Office, Space Family Office, Werner & Associados
