New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "High Net Worth trends in Chile 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Chile HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2009-2013) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
Report Highlights
- There were 44,141 HNWIs in Chile in 2013. These HNWIs held US$243 billion in wealth, and wealth per capita was US$5.5 million.
- In 2013, Chilean HNWI numbers rose by 0.5%, following an increase of 5.9% in 2012.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Chilean HNWIs is forecast to grow by 24.0% to reach 57,469 in 2018. HNWI wealth will grow by 29.0% to reach US$337 billion by 2018.
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Chile HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco Santander Chile, Scotiabank Chile, Corpbanca, Banco de Chile (BancoChile), Banco del Estado de Chile, Banco de Credito e Inversiones, BBVA Chile, Banco Itau Chile, Banco Security, Banco BICE,
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