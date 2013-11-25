Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in China to 2013 market report to its offering

This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of US HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



Scope

Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

There were just over 1.4 million HNWIs in China in 2012, holding US$5.2 trillion in wealth, equivalent to 27% of countrys total individual wealth.

Chinese HNWIs over performed compared to the global average during the review period. As is evident, the number of HNWIs in China increased by around 89.9% during the review period from 779,896 HNWIs in 2008 to 1,481,363 HNWIs in 2012. Local HNWI wealth also increased by 171%, from US$2.5 trillion in 2008 to US$5.2 trillion in 2012.

Growth in HNWI wealth and volume is expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Chinese HNWIs is forecast to grow by 34%, to reach 2.2 million in 2017. HNWI wealth will record a percentage increase, of 50% to reach US$9.4 trillion by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

China Citic Bank

China Merchants Bank

Bank of Communications

China Minsheng Banking Corp

China Everbright Bank

Bank of Dalian

Standard Chartered Private Bank

AMC Group Asset management China

The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd

Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd

Bank of Jiangsu



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146714/high-net-worth-trends-in-china-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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