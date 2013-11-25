Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in China to 2013 market report to its offering
This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of US HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
Scope
Independent market sizing of China HNWIs across five wealth bands
HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Key Highlights
There were just over 1.4 million HNWIs in China in 2012, holding US$5.2 trillion in wealth, equivalent to 27% of countrys total individual wealth.
Chinese HNWIs over performed compared to the global average during the review period. As is evident, the number of HNWIs in China increased by around 89.9% during the review period from 779,896 HNWIs in 2008 to 1,481,363 HNWIs in 2012. Local HNWI wealth also increased by 171%, from US$2.5 trillion in 2008 to US$5.2 trillion in 2012.
Growth in HNWI wealth and volume is expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Chinese HNWIs is forecast to grow by 34%, to reach 2.2 million in 2017. HNWI wealth will record a percentage increase, of 50% to reach US$9.4 trillion by 2017.
Companies Mentioned
Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
China Citic Bank
China Merchants Bank
Bank of Communications
China Minsheng Banking Corp
China Everbright Bank
Bank of Dalian
Standard Chartered Private Bank
AMC Group Asset management China
The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd
Serficom Investment consulting Co. Ltd
Bank of Jiangsu
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146714/high-net-worth-trends-in-china-to-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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