High Net Worth Trends in China to 2015 - Latest Report

This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of China's HNWI and a comprehensive background of the Chinese economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.



Scope

High Net Worth Trends in China to 2015 report features:

- Independent market sizing of China’s HNWI

- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of China’s HNWI

- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011 - Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015

- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI, private banks, wealth managers and family offices around the world. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.



Key Highlights

- There are currently 1.3 million HNWIs in China with a combined wealth of US$4.3 trillion, which equates to 26% of the total wealth held in the country.

- During 2007–2011, the number of HNWIs increased by just less than 372,000, representing a 41% increase over the period.

- WealthInsight expects HNWI wealth to increase at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period to reach US$7.5 trillion in 2015, while volume will grow at a CAGR of 13.5% to reach over 2.1 million in 2015.



Companies Mentioned

Chinese banks: Bank of China Agricultural Bank of China China Construction Bank Industrial & Commercial Bank of China China Citic Bank China Merchants Bank Bank of Communications China Minsheng Banking Corp China Everbright Bank Bank of Dalian Bank of China Foreign banks: HSBC China Citibank China UBS AG Deutsche Bank China Bank of Tokyo-MUFJ DBS China BNP Paribas Standard Chartered Royal Bank of Scotland JP Morgan Chase Credit Agricole Joint ventures: ICBC Credit Suisse BOC BlackRock China Citic Bank and BBVA, Santander CCB Ping An Bank and HSBC First Sino Bank and Lotus Worldwide BoCommLife and CBA Multi-Family Offices Serficom Shanghai AMC Group – Asset Management China KCS Services Limited



