New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Colombia HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 35,900 HNWIs in Colombia at the end of 2012. These HNWIs hold US$160 billion in wealth which equates to 22% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Colombian HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period. Colombian HNWI numbers rose by 39% whilst worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.
- In 2012, Colombian HNWI numbers rose by 16.6%, following moderate growth of 3.0% in 2011.
- The strong growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue over the forecast period. The total number of Colombian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 36%, to reach over 48,600 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a smaller percentage increase, growing by 31% to reach US$209 billion by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Colombia HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bancolombia Private Banking, Scotia Bank Colombia, Banco de Bogota
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