High Net Worth Trends in France 2014 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight's extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in France.



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



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Summary



This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of France HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2009-2013) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



Scope



Independent market sizing of France HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



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Key Highlights



In 2013, there were 573,638 core millionaires in France, with a combined wealth of US$1.48 trillion.

During the review period, the number of core HNWIs increased by 2.2%, from 561,140 in 2009 to 573,638 in 2013.

The number of core HNWIs in France is expected to grow by around 10% over the forecast period to reach 641,999 by 2018.



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