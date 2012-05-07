High Net Worth Trends in Hong Kong to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Hong Kong’s HNWI and a comprehensive background of the Hong Kong economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.



Scope

High Net Worth Trends in Hong Kong to 2015 report features:

- Independent market sizing of Hong Kong’s HNWI

- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Hong Kong’s HNWI

- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011

- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015

- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key Highlights

- There are just over 184,700 HNWI in Hong Kong with an average wealth of US$4.6 million per person and a combined wealth of US$845 billion.

- After Singapore, Hong Kong has the second highest population density of HNWI in the world - approximately 1 in 40 Hong Kongers are a HNWI.

- Following a 50% fall in 2008, HNWI volumes increased significantly in 2009 (77%) and 2010 (28%). The growth for these two years was the highest of anywhere in the world, as the entry of new HNWI from China and strong local property markets boosted performance. This growth did not continue into 2011, however, as HNWI volumes, constrained by the poor performance of local and international equity markets, grew by only 4% in 2011.

- The number of Hong Kong’s HNWI is expected to rise by 39% (8.5% pa) from 2011 to 2015, reaching over 256,000 individuals by 2015, while HNWI wealth will grow by 41% (9.0% pa), reaching US$1.2 trillion in 2015.



Companies Mentioned

