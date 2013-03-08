High Net Worth Trends in Indonesia 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Indonesian HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings.



Scope

The report features:

- Independent market sizing of Indonesian HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2016

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key Highlights

- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.

- The total number of HNWIs in Indonesia increased by 67% during the review period (2007–2011). This was the highest growth for any major country in the world, well above the likes of China (41% growth) and India (32% growth).

- The wealth of HNWIs in Indonesia was positively influenced by an appreciation of the local currency against the US dollar, strong local equity and real estate markets.

- The total number of HNWIs in Indonesia is forecast to grow by 123%, to reach just over 83,500 individuals by 2016. This represents a higher growth than other emerging markets such as China (83% growth) and India (103% growth).



