"High Net Worth Trends in Indonesia 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Indonesian HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.
- The total number of HNWIs in Indonesia increased by 67% during the review period (2007-2011). This was the highest growth for any major country in the world, well above the likes of China (41% growth) and India (32% growth).
- The wealth of HNWIs in Indonesia was positively influenced by an appreciation of the local currency against the US dollar, strong local equity and real estate markets.
- The total number of HNWIs in Indonesia is forecast to grow by 123%, to reach just over 83,500 individuals by 2016. This represents a higher growth than other emerging markets such as China (83% growth) and India (103% growth).
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Indonesian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2016
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Capital, Bank DBS Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, Bank Windu, Citibank Indonesia, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase, Julius Baer, Merrill Lynch, UBS
