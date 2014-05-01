Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in Japan 2014 market report to its offering

This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Japan HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2009-2013) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



Scope

Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Key Highlights

There were 2,167,224 HNWIs in Japan in 2013. These HNWIs held US$8.8 trillion in wealth. In 2013, the wealth per capita measured US$39,321.

In 2013, Japanese HNWI numbers rose by 0.8%, following a 2012 increase of 1.3%.

Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of Japanese HNWIs is forecast to grow by 7% to reach 2,340,459 in 2018. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 21% to reach US$11.1 trillion by 2018.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB

Mizuho Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Resona Holdings

Bank of Yokohama

Fukuoka Financial Group

Chiba Bank

Hokuhoku Financial Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153487/high-net-worth-trends-in-japan-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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