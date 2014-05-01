Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in Japan 2014 market report to its offering
This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Japan HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2009-2013) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
Scope
Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands
HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Key Highlights
There were 2,167,224 HNWIs in Japan in 2013. These HNWIs held US$8.8 trillion in wealth. In 2013, the wealth per capita measured US$39,321.
In 2013, Japanese HNWI numbers rose by 0.8%, following a 2012 increase of 1.3%.
Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of Japanese HNWIs is forecast to grow by 7% to reach 2,340,459 in 2018. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 21% to reach US$11.1 trillion by 2018.
Companies Mentioned
Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB
Mizuho Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Resona Holdings
Bank of Yokohama
Fukuoka Financial Group
Chiba Bank
Hokuhoku Financial Group
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153487/high-net-worth-trends-in-japan-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###