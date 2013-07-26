High Net Worth Trends in Mexico 2013 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "High Net Worth Trends in Mexico 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Mexican HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2012) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI database.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 145,000 HNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012. These HNWIs held US$736 billion in wealth which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Mexican HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period. Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 32% while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.
- In 2012, Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 15.7%, following a moderate growth of 0.4% in 2011.
- The strong growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue over the forecast period. The total number of Mexican HNWIs is forecast to grow by 47%, to reach over 213,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a larger percentage increase, growing by 54% to reach US$1.1 trillion by 2017.
Scope
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Independent market sizing of Mexican HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banorte, Banamex (Citigroup), Scotiabank, Santander Mexico, HSBC Mexico, Interacciones, Afirme, BBVA Bancomer, Casa de Bolsa, Corporativo GBM, Credit Suisse Mexico, Deutsche Bank Mexico, Grupo Financiero Multiv, Inbursa, Itau BBA, JP Morgan, UBS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- High Net Worth Trends in Israel 2013
- High Net Worth Trends in Turkey 2013
- High Net Worth Trends in France to 2015
- High Net Worth Trends in Germany to 2016
- High Net Worth Trends in South Africa to 2016
- High Net Worth Trends in Poland 2012
- High Net Worth Trends in the United States 2012
- High Net Worth Trends in Brazil to 2016
- High Net Worth Trends in Indonesia 2012
- High Net Worth Trends in Russia to 2016