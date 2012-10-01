High Net Worth Trends in Russia to 2016 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "High Net Worth Trends in Russia to 2016" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Russian HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are just over 159,500 HNWIs in Russia, with a combined wealth of US$941 billion.
- The total number of HNWIs in Russia decreased by 18.1% during the review period (2007–2011), while HNWI wealth declined by 25%.
- The wealth of HNWIs in Russia was negatively influenced by a significant depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar and a weak local equity market.
- Volumes were also impacted by the emigration of over 20,000 Russian HNWIs out of the country during the four year period.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes will improve over the forecast period as businesses are developed within the country and overseas investors begin to move in as Russia joins the WTO.
- There are 1,293 UHNWIs in Russia, with a combined wealth of US$481 billion and an average wealth of US$372 million per person.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Russian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2016
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
