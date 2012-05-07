High Net Worth Trends in Singapore to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Singapore’s HNWI and a comprehensive background of the Singapore economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.



Scope

High Net Worth Trends in Singapore to 2015 report features:

- Independent market size of Singapore’s HNWI

- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Singapore’s HNWI

- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011

- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015

- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key Highlights

- Singapore has the highest population density of HNWIs in the world; approximately one in 30 Singaporean residents is a HNWI.

- There are just over 150,700 HNWIs in Singapore, with an average wealth of US$4.8 million per person and a combined wealth of US$730 billion.

- The wealth of Singapore’s HNWIs increased by 24% (5.5% per annum) over the review period (2007-2011), boosted by particularly strong growth in 2009 and 2010 of 33% and 24% respectively. This was aided by strong growth in the local stock market in 2009 – the Singapore Exchange went up by 76% – and a rebound in the local property market during 2010.

- Over the forecast period, total HNWI wealth is forecast to grow by 47% (10.1% per annum), reaching US$1.1 trillion in 2015.



