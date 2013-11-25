Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in the US to 2013 market report to its offering

This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of US HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



Scope

Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



Key Highlights

There were approximately 5.8 million HNWIs in the US in 2012. These HNWIs held US$21.7 trillion in wealth, which equated to around 35% of total individual wealth held in the country.

US HNWI numbers rose by 14.1% in 2012, following a marginal increase of 3.9% in 2011.

Growth in both HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of the US HNWIs is forecast to grow by 42.3% to reach around 9.8 million in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a significant percentage increase, growing by 83% to reach US$39.6 trillion by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

JP Morgan Private Bank

Citigroup Private Bank

Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management

Northern Trust Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Wells Fargo Private Bank

US Bancorp Wealth Management

PNC Wealth Management



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146710/high-net-worth-trends-in-the-us-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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