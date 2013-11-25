Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of High Net Worth trends in the US to 2013 market report to its offering
This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of US HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
Scope
Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands
HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Key Highlights
There were approximately 5.8 million HNWIs in the US in 2012. These HNWIs held US$21.7 trillion in wealth, which equated to around 35% of total individual wealth held in the country.
US HNWI numbers rose by 14.1% in 2012, following a marginal increase of 3.9% in 2011.
Growth in both HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of the US HNWIs is forecast to grow by 42.3% to reach around 9.8 million in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a significant percentage increase, growing by 83% to reach US$39.6 trillion by 2017.
Companies Mentioned
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
JP Morgan Private Bank
Citigroup Private Bank
Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management
Northern Trust Wealth Management
BNY Mellon Wealth Management
Wells Fargo Private Bank
US Bancorp Wealth Management
PNC Wealth Management
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146710/high-net-worth-trends-in-the-us-to-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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