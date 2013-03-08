High Net Worth Trends in Turkey 2013 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Turkish HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2012) and findings.



Scope

- Independent market sizing of Turkish HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities

- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs (2007-2012)

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key Highlights

- There were just over 94,000 HNWIs in Turkey in 2012. These HNWIs held US$500 billion in wealth, which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.

- Turkish HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period – worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst Turkish HNWI numbers rose by 7.4%.

- In 2012, Turkish HNWI numbers rose by 23.2%, following a drop of 6.1% in 2011.

- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Turkish HNWIs is forecast to grow by 58%, to reach over 148,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a smaller percentage increase, growing by 48% to reach US$738 billion by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Akbank Anadolubank Finansbank Garanti ??bank ?ekerbank TEB Ozel Tekstilbank Turkish Bank Turkland Bank Türk Ekonomi Bankas? Türkiye ?? Bankas? VakifBank Yap? Kredi Ziraat Bankas? Bank Mellat Citibank Denizbank (controlled by Sberbank) HSBC Bank ING Bank JPMorgan Chase Bank Société Générale WestLB AG Deniz Yatirim Ortakligi A? Asya Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A? Euro Trend Yatirim Ortakligi A? Vakif Finansal Kiralama A?



