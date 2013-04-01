"High Net Worth Trends in Turkey 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "High Net Worth Trends in Turkey 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Turkish HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2012) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 94,000 HNWIs in Turkey in 2012. These HNWIs held US$500 billion in wealth, which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Turkish HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period – worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst Turkish HNWI numbers rose by 7.4%.
- In 2012, Turkish HNWI numbers rose by 23.2%, following a drop of 6.1% in 2011.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Turkish HNWIs is forecast to grow by 58%, to reach over 148,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a smaller percentage increase, growing by 48% to reach US$738 billion by 2017.
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Turkish HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities
- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Akbank, Anadolubank, Finansbank, Garanti, ??bank, ?ekerbank, TEB Ozel, Tekstilbank, Turkish Bank, Turkland Bank, Türk Ekonomi Bankas?, Türkiye ?? Bankas?, VakifBank, Yap? Kredi, Ziraat Bankas?, Bank Mellat, Citibank, Denizbank (controlled by Sberbank), HSBC Bank, ING Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Société Générale, WestLB AG, Deniz Yatirim Ortakligi A?, Asya Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A?, Euro Trend Yatirim Ortakligi A?, Vakif Finansal Kiralama A?
