New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The global high oleic safflower oil market is expected to reach USD 158.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for high oleic safflower oil from end-use applications. High oleic safflower finds widespread application in several food products for healthy substitutes to hydrogenated oils. High oleic safflower oil, naturally occurring vegetable oil, has a prolonged shelf life without chemically modifying the original oil. A pleasant flavor and aroma makes high oleic safflower oil very suitable for an extensive range of food applications, including liquid flavor dispersant, spray oil for dried fruits, and dietary supplements, aswell as it finds usage in infant formulas.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the High Oleic Safflower Oil market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the High Oleic Safflower Oil industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Marico Limited, SunOpta, Connoils LLC, Oilseeds International Limited, Adams Group Inc., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Spectrum Organic Products LLC, Victor & Summat general Trading, and Austrade Inc., among others.



The High Oleic Safflower Oil industry is segmented into:



Nature Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Organic

Conventional



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Others



Regional Outlook of High Oleic Safflower Oil Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global High Oleic Safflower Oil market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Analysis by Regions

North America High Oleic Safflower Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Europe High Oleic Safflower Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific High Oleic Safflower Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

South America High Oleic Safflower Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Middle East and Africa High Oleic Safflower Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Segment by Type

Global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Segment by Application

High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix



