New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The global High-Performance Alloys market is forecast to reach USD 12.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, advanced and renewable metals with strong strength has contributed to the development of the industry. Growing demand for value-added goods has led to competition for alloys increasing. The industry is expected to expand in critical applications, including oil & gas extraction, thermal processing, and petroleum, due to increased demand for alloys. Growth in the use of commercial gas turbine components in power generation is also expected to fuel demand.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Alcoa Inc., Haynes International Inc., Outokumpu, Precision Castparts Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., RTI International Metals, Timken Company, Aperam SA, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Carpenter Technology, among others.



The High-Performance Alloys industry is segmented into:



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aluminum



Titanium



Magnesium



Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Nonferrous



Platinum group metals



Refractory



Superalloys



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace



Automotive



Industrial



Oil & Gas



Electrical & Electronics



Industrial Gas Turbine



Others



Regional Outlook of High-Performance Alloys Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global High-Performance Alloys market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the High-Performance Alloys Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the High-Performance Alloys industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



