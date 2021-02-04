New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The global High Performance Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 131.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The high-performance coating is majorly fueled by the growing demand for construction and the emergence of new buildings in both developed and developing countries. The construction and building industry hold a larger market share, followed closely by the automotive industry. This can be mainly associated with the increase in demand owing to its properties such as durability, scratch resistance, and glossy look, which are influencing the market growth.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The High Performance Coatings Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



Acrylic coating additives are used in several products. They can be used in organic powder, water, or solvent-borne formulation. They are used for decorative purposes and to coat industrial products. Acrylic surface coatings are one of the major coatings in the industry. This type of coating has captured a large share of Western Europe and the North American market.



Water-based coating is a clear fast-drying coating generally used on printed products. This type of coating is preferred not only due to environmental concerns, but it also provides substantial scruff-resistance. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



The industrial segment is contributing significantly to the growth of this industry. Industries such as machinery manufacturing, automotive industry, food processing, aviation & transportation, science & technology are using these substances. The growth of the industries is anticipated to lead to the demand for High performance coatings.



Competitive Terrain:



The global High Performance Coatings market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global High Performance Coatings market are listed below:



Daikin Industries Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Akzo Nobel NV, Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc., Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Endura Coatings LLC, AFT Fluorotec Ltd., Hempel Group, and The Chemours Company, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Epoxy



Silicon



Polyester



Acrylic



Alkyd



Polyurethane



Fluoropolymer



Other



Coating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Water-based



Powder-based



Solvent-based



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Industrial



Building and Construction



Aerospace and Defense



Automotive and Transportation



Marine



Others



Radical Features of the High Performance Coatings Market Report:



Valuable insights into the High Performance Coatings market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the High Performance Coatings industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. High Performance Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. High Performance Coatings Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. High Performance Coatings Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. High Performance Coatings Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. High Performance Coatings Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.2. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited



10.3. Akzo Nobel NV



10.4. Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc.



10.5. Beckers Group



