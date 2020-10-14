High Performance Computing (HPC) Market According to a Research Report $45.0 Billion by 2022

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- According to a market research report "High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component (Solutions (Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, and Software), and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Server Price Band, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the HPC market expected to grow from USD 32.1 billion in 2017 to USD 45.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The growing need for efficient computing, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage is the primary factor expected to drive the growth of the market.



Browse 163 tables and 33 figures spread through 132 pages and in-depth TOC on "High Performance Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



Networking devices segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the HPC market during the forecast period



Networking devices help in fulfilling the requirements of network infrastructures, thereby enabling innovation and increasing operational efficiency. The networking devices include Ethernet switches, Ethernet network interface cards, Local Area Network (LAN) interconnections, InfiniBand, adapters, and routers. HPE, Dell, Lenovo, and Cisco are some of the major vendors offering networking devices in the HPC market. Among solutions, the networking devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for networking devices that provide organizations with optimum networking solutions for overcoming the issues of traditional networks.



Government and defense application area segment to hold the largest market size in the HPC market during the forecast period



Cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions are being rapidly adopted among government and defense organizations to enhance computing efficiency and increase economic growth. Similarly, HPC solutions are also being widely adopted by the government and defense organizations to provide consumers with a seamless experience and offer them high-performing infrastructures for economic development. Under application areas, the government and defense application area segment is expected to hold the largest market size, as the adoption of HPC solutions is likely to increase among government and defense organizations. These solutions address a broad spectrum of government and defense-related requirements, including real-time data acquisition and analysis, emergency operations preparation, disaster modeling and analysis, simulations, surveillance, and encryption/decryption of confidential information.



North America to have the largest market size in the HPC market during the forecast period



The global HPC market is segmented based on regions into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America, a technologically advanced region, is home to early adopters and major market players. The early adopters include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, and healthcare and life sciences. They adopt HPC solutions to create opportunities for HPC vendors in North America. The US and Canada are the top North American countries contributing to the HPC market. Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and rapid adoption of HPC solutions in the region.



Major technology vendors in the HPC market include AMD (US), Atos (France), Cisco Systems (US), Cray (US), Dell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HPE (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), and Lenovo (US).



