Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-speed data processing with precision is expected to drive global high-performance computing (HPC) market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Increasing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global high-performance computing market going ahead.



Increasing adoption of High-Performance Computing (HPC) across various industries in countries in North America is driving regional market growth, which is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period.



Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing high-performance computing adoption among various industries is expected to boost rapid revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of revenue, the on-premises segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing government focus on protecting confidential national defense data and information.

In terms of market share, the healthcare segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of high-performance computing in healthcare applications for data management, simulation, next-generation sequencing, and modeling.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

In November 2020, The AMD Ryzen Integrated V2000 series processor built utilizing 7nm process technology was introduced by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. The processor is used in embedded applications such as MiniPC, Thin Client, and Edge devices.



High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance computing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Gaming

Retail

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for high-speed data processing with precision

4.2.2.2. Growing need to streamline business processes

4.2.2.3. Rising prominence of cloud computing coupled with digitization

4.2.2.4. Growing focus on high performance computing hybrid solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High capital expenditure and operating cost associated with high performance computing

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness among SMEs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Solutions

5.1.2. Services



Chapter 6. High Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

6.1.1. Cloud-based

6.1.2. On-premises



CONTINUED..!!



