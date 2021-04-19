Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-speed data processing with precision is expected to drive global high-performance computing (HPC) market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Increasing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global high-performance computing market going ahead. Rising investments in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also expected to boost global high-performance computing market growth in future.



Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing high-performance computing adoption among various industries is expected to boost rapid revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of revenue, the on-premises segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing government focus on protecting confidential national defense data and information.

In terms of market share, the healthcare segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of high-performance computing in healthcare applications for data management, simulation, next-generation sequencing, and modeling.

Increasing adoption of High-Performance Computing (HPC) across various industries in countries in North America is driving regional market growth, which is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

In November 2020, The AMD Ryzen Integrated V2000 series processor built utilizing 7nm process technology was introduced by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. The processor is used in embedded applications such as MiniPC, Thin Client, and Edge devices.



Important Points Mentioned in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Study

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Gaming

Retail

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Others



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market growth worldwide?



Table of Content

Chapter 1. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Definition

1.2. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Research Scope

1.3. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Methodology

1.4. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…