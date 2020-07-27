High Performance Computing Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global High Performance Computing Market was $41.2 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $67.40 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global High Performance Computing Market (By Component - Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, Software, Services, Cloud, Others. By Deployment - On-Premise, and Cloud. By Organization Size - Large Enterprise, and Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs). By End User - BFSI, Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Transportation, Government & Defense, Education & Research, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Bioscience, and Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) – Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020-2028.



The High Performance Computing (HPC) also referred to as supercomputing is a computing technology that offers extraordinary computing capability and enhanced performance for running advanced applications. It uses parallel supercomputers and clusters of computers across different industry verticals wherever aggregation of computing power is required for processing larger data. The High Performance Computing Market is primarily driven by the rising need for high-efficiency computing, continued diversification and expansion of the IT industry, rising preference for hybrid HPC solutions, and advancement in virtualization. Moreover, the significant capability of the HPC system in processing data on a larger volume enforcing many government agencies, academic institutions, energy, and utility companies to adopt a high-performance computing system which also propels the market grows rapidly. Further, the growing popularity of cloud computing along with industry digitization is expected to play an important role in the growth of High Performance Computing Market over the forecast period. However, rising data security concerns may hamper market growth to some extent. Apart from this, increasing the integration of cloud technology for HPC solutions and Focus on Hybrid HPC Solutions is projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The High Performance Computing (HPC) is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the High Performance Computing (HPC) include Atos SE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Cray Research, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard, Inc. (HP), Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Silicon Graphics International Corp.



The Global High Performance Computing Market Has Been Segmented Into:



Global High Performance Computing Market: By Component Type



Servers

Storage

Networking Devices

Software

Services

Cloud

Others



Global High Performance Computing Market: By Deployment Type



On-Premise

Cloud



Global High Performance Computing Market: By Organization Type



Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)



Global High Performance Computing Market: By End User Type



BFSI

Gaming

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Transportation

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Bioscience

Others



Global High Performance Computing Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



