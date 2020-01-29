Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Electric high-performance vehicles can be differentiated from other EVs on aspects, including longer range of distance i.e., over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration, and their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles per hour with faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles per hour, unlike that of EV, which can range at speeds varying from 40-65 miles per hour. While purely electric cars do have some limitations, usually including lower range and higher weight, unlike normal gasoline powered cars, they do hold the advantage of having all of their torque available from a standstill.



One of the key factors responsible for the growth of this market is the stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency. The development and adoption of green vehicles are considered as major solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the atmosphere to an acceptable level. These vehicles run on alternative sources of energy such as only electricity, hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar, wind energy, or biofuels. In an attempt to control global warming, countries around the world are coming up with stringent emission norms to curb the levels of GHG emissions from vehicles. For instance, the European Union regulations, known as Euro norms, have set emission standards and fuel consumption levels that new vehicles being launched must meet. Currently, the Euro 6 norms that are effective have been in place since 2014. Such norms by governments across the globe have made it is compulsory for automakers to comply with this stringent emission and fuel consumption regulations, automakers are compelled to develop zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) or nearly zero emission vehicles, this, in turn, will propel the growth of the HPEV market during the forecast period.



One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of fuel cell vehicle (FCV) technology for range extension in HPEVs. Instead of an engine, this variant uses a fuel cell to extend the range of battery by charging through an electric vehicle motor. Fuel cells generate electricity using oxygen (from the air) and compressed hydrogen. FCVs that use hydrogen are zero-emission vehicles and emit only water and heat. Also, an increasing number of governments are promoting the adoption of FCVs; this will consequently augment the growth of the global HPEV market in the coming years.



The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The Players mentioned in our report

BMW

Daimler

General Motors

NISSAN MOTOR

Tesla Motors

Audi

BYD

Ford Motor

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Volkswagen

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.



Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market: Product Segment Analysis



Entry Level

SUV

Premium

Luxury



Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market: Application Segment Analysis



Home Use

Commercial Use



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



