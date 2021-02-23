New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The Global High Performance Flooring System Market is forecast to reach USD 14.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The high performance flooring system consists of a group of components that are placed and fastened together to create an even, smooth, and attractive floor with the properties of high workability, long term stability & durability, high density, and high permeability among other heavy-duty characteristics. Most of the industrial flooring system require to withstand high strength, durability, deformity, volume stability, and others with an advanced resistive potentiality against acute scratches and other deformations. The continuous expansion of the logistics, packaging & manufacturing industries are expected to drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period. Enormous usage of the heavy-duty flooring materials in various industrial & commercial facilities are the primary contributors to the market growth.



Get a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2545



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

PPG Industries,

BASF SE

Asian Paints PPG

The Dow Chemical Company

AkzoNobel N.V

Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International Inc

PG Industries,

The 3M Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Others



Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration for high performance flooring system in the industrial-grade floors coupled with continuous expansion of the logistics and packaging industries, especially in the regions like India and China. China also has the largest market globally and the US has some of the most active players in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Industrial premises such as workshops, welding areas, packaging areas, manufacturing facilities, loading docks, warehouses, and foundry shops, to name a few are some of the instances where the high performance flooring systems are incorporated for the heavy-duty operations and high traffic performance. The industrial end-use verticals is expected to retain its superiority with almost 49.3% of market share by 2027.



Vinyl ester flooring systems are processed, combining polyesters with the epoxy resins. Due to a cross formulation, the vinyl esters provide more effective corrosion & temperature resistance and toughness. Vinyl esters are now being highly preferred for the industrial-grade heavy-duty flooring systems. This sub-segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period.



In July 2017, RPM International Inc. acquired Key Resin Co., a leading manufacturer of the polymer-based flooring systems. Post-acquisition, Key Resin was operated by the Elucid, Group of companies owned by RPM International Inc.



In the final finishing of the industrial-grade performance flooring systems, chemical & stain-resistant topcoats, fast-curing & quick turnover coats, electrostatic dissipative (ESD) topcoats are some of the prominent trends that are being followed in order to attain the highest level of safety standards for the industrial flooring systems.



Europe would reach a market share of 25.3% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Germany & Netherlands have some of the valuable players in this region.



North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 21.6% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.



Request a flat discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2545



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global high performance flooring system market on the basis of the end-use verticals, type, sales & marketing channel, subfloor type, and region:



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others



Sales & Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Epoxy

Acrylic

Vinyl Ester

Hybrid

Metal

Others



Subfloor Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Concrete

Terrazzo

Wood

Mortar

Mixed

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-performance-flooring-system-market



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects



Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)



Pricing strategies of the regional market players



Demand & supply gap analysis



Competitive landscape analysis



Market share analysis of the top market players



Strategic recommendations for new market entrants



Company profiling of the leading market players



Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Request a customized sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2545



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. High Performance Flooring System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. High Performance Flooring System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial growth in the logistics & packaging industries

4.2.2.2. Continuous expansion of the heavy-duty flooring systems in industrial-grade flooring

4.2.2.3. High demand for high-performance flooring system in multistory commercial buildings & hospitals and luxurious residential amenities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns with the toxic effects

4.2.3.2. Growing implementation of the alternatives such as floor covering material

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. High Performance Flooring System Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends

5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. High Performance Flooring System Market By Sales & Marketing Channel Insights & Trends



Continued...



Have a Look at Related Reports:

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Research

Forestry Equipment Market Share

Printing Inks Market Trends

Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Stucco Market Size