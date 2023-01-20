London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2023 -- High Performance Insulation Materials Market Scope and Overview



High performance insulation materials are specially designed to absorb, retain, and release thermal energy. These materials are engineered to improve the efficiency of the industrial and residential insulation systems and reduce energy costs. Their popularity is growing due to their exceptional thermal and acoustic insulation capabilities, improved fire and smoke resistance, and low total cost of ownership.



Key Players Covered in High Performance Insulation Materials market report are:



-Morgan Thermal Ceramics

-The 3M Company

-Unifrax Corporation

-Cabot Corporation

-Shandong Luyang Share Co., Ltd.

-Ibiden Co. Ltd.

-Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

-Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

-BASF SE

-Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

-Aerogel Technologies, Llc

-Nano High-Tech Co., Ltd.



The two major types of high performance insulation materials are rigid insulation and flexible insulation. Rigid insulation products like Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) are composed of high-density foam core materials with a metalized coating to provide maximum insulation management. These materials are used in cold and hot pipes, freezers and air conditioning systems, and industrial boilers and heaters. Flexible insulation materials such as insulation board, and direct contact insulation, on the other hand, are used in places requiring high flexibility, light weight and long-term durability.



Rising construction activities have led to increased demand for high performance insulation materials, aiding the growth of the global industry. This is due to the fact that governments in developed and developing countries have implemented stringent energy efficiency regulations, requiring commercial and residential buildings to use high performance insulation materials to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the growing presence of smart building technologies and the utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) for energy management and conservation are further propelling the adoption of high performance insulation materials.



High Performance Insulation Materials Market Segmentation as Follows:



Market Segmentation (by Type)

-Ceramic Fibers

-Aerogels

-Others



Market Segmentation (by Application)

-Oil and Gas

-Industrial

-Construction

-Others



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Product innovation is driving the global high performance insulation materials market. Manufacturers are introducing advanced insulation materials with enhanced properties like low-e polymers, carbon-based foams, organic and inorganic polymers and hybrid board materials to improve the energy efficiency of insulation systems. Furthermore, they are taking advantage of technological advancements to introduce more thermally efficient, flame resistant, and lightweight materials. These strategies are helping manufacturers to appeal to the increasing demand for high performance insulation materials.



The global high performance insulation materials market is marked by the presence of major players such as DowDupont, Nocton Kontari SpA, Metalized Insulation Material, Armacell International S.A., Saint Gobain SA, Owens Corning Corporation, K-Flex USA, Manz TSB GmbH, Thermoscope (India) Ltd, and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. These players are focusing on strategic acquisitions and product development initiatives to enhance their positions in the global industry. For instance, in 2019, DowDupont acquired U.S.-based Covestro, a supplier of insulation materials, to enhance its insulation materials portfolio. The company also signed a joint development agreement with Corning Incorporated to produce revolutionary insulation materials for electrical and electronics applications.



