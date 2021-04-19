Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



In the pharmaceutical industry, HPLC is used at every phase of the drug discovery and drug development process. It is used to examine the ingredients of drug products qualitatively and quantitatively during the manufacturing process. Rising focus on precise diagnostics and growing acceptance of chromatographic approach as a benchmark process for testing validity and specificity of drug components is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced analytical instrument Vanquish Core HPLC systems. This system helps to improve laboratory workflows by automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels.

Consumables segment is expected to register a 4.8% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of HPLC in drug approval are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities and increasing requirements of biosimilars and generics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.



High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Pumps

Others

Accessories

Consumables



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Research

Forensic

Diagnostics

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market:



The comprehensive global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



