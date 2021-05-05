Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global high-performance liquid chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research, major prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, rising requirements in preclinical and clinical trials, and sustained investment in life science and academic research.



In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced analytical instrument Vanquish Core HPLC systems. This system helps to improve laboratory workflows by automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels.

Consumables segment is expected to register a 4.8% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of HPLC in drug approval are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities and increasing requirements of biosimilars and generics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Pumps

Others

Accessories

Consumables



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Research

Forensic

Diagnostics

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Others



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Government intervention in the domain of food safety.

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled analysts.

4.2.3.2. High cost of the instrument.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Instruments

5.1.2. Accessories

5.1.3. Consumables



