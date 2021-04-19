New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Global High-Performance Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-performance pigments (HPPS) are both organic and inorganic pigments with strong insolubility, heat resilience, color strength, temperature and light speed properties, fastness of bleeding and solvents, and low movement. High-Performance pigments are used in a wide range of outdoor applications, including signage, advertising, and decals. Also, these pigments are used in indoor applications such as floor and wall coverings and specialized labels printing inks such as retort labels, protective inks, metal decorating inks, color filters, and electrophotographic toners used in liquid crystal show. Growing demand for high-performance pigments in automotive and industrial coatings, plastics, and cosmetics is a significant driving force in the growth of the High-Performance Pigments industry. Besides, the strong demand for High-Performance Pigments is driving market growth due to its wide variety of uses, outstanding efficiency, and relatively low environmental effects. Numerous R&D efforts for the production of emerging high-performance pigment innovations such as nano-pigment technology are also driving the market growth.



The high cost of High-Performance Pigments, however, is a major limiting factor for market development. The high price is due to its features, such as excellent heat tolerance and good light resistance, and inorganic pigment opacity. Bismuth vanadate pigments are environmentally safe and are used with strong camouflage capacity and gloss for the manufacture of orange, bright yellow, green, and red colors. Due to the heat tolerance and suitable strength of these pigments, cadmium pigments are used in thermosetting and thermoplastic powder coatings. Rising demands for environmentally friendly products in various industries such as coatings, the organic segment is expected to witness high growth. Organic pigments such as quinacridones, perylenes, perigones, and pyrrole dikes provide red to orange shades, enhancing weather and light speed, heat stabilization, and average migration.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Merck Performance Materials, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Horsta Chemicals Zhuhai Co. Ltd., Vijay Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Chemical, DIC Corporation, Meghmani Pigments, and Heubach, among others.



Coatings are the largest application segment, and automotive coatings are the most significant contributor to revenue. Architectural surfaces with polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) resist moisture, fading, abrasion, chalking, and chemicals and retain color, gloss, and appearance. They are commonly used in metal roofing systems, wall panel systems, and other applications. Growing demand for architectural coatings with polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) is also driving development in the High-Performance Pigments market for the implementation of coatings.



The Asia Pacific is the most significant and fastest-growing area on the High-Performance Pigments market, attributable to rapid growth in cosmetics, automobile, and other industries, especially in emerging countries such as China and South Korea. The region's end-use cosmetics industry is rising at a fast rate, in effect providing a favorable growth climate for the high-performance pigment market. North America is the second-largest high-performance pigment market owing to the growing demand for high-performance pigments in coatings, plastics, and other industries. The development of the automobile industry is driving demand in this area on the High-Performance Pigments sector. Europe is a profitable market for high-performance pigments, driving market growth in the region as a result of the growing demand for high-performance pigments for use in cosmetics, automobiles, and plastics.



The COVID-19 impact:

While the COVID-19 epidemic is rising, producers are progressively adapting their production and buying strategies to meet the demands of a pandemic that has created market-based need for High-Performance Pigments. A series of negative and positive shocks will occur over a few months as distributors and their suppliers respond to increasing customer demands. Several countries look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an adverse global situation. The effect of this pandemic would reshape the global High-Performance Pigments industry due to a lack of downstream demand, some factories either shut down or decrease their capacity. However, others stopped their output by their respective governments as a precautionary move to prevent the spread of the virus. In other countries, consumers are centered on being more central when looking at the magnitude of the epidemic and the consequent actions of the regional authorities themselves. In both of these cases, business conditions across Asia Pacific countries have been unpredictable, crashing regularly and finding themselves difficult to stabilize.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global High-Performance Pigments Market on the basis of product, end-use, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic

Inorganic



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Printing

Industrial

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

K

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the product, inorganic pigment generated a revenue of USD 2.79 billion in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period as they are usually metallic precipitated salts and not carbon-based, thereby witnessing strong demand marks emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The automotive and transportation expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecasted period, owing to the rise of next-generation automobiles and the advancement of transportation networks globally.

The coating application is the major contributor to the High-Performance Pigments Market. The automotive & transportation sectors of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 47.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the increasing demand from various forms, typically, from the automotive coating followed by other industrial applications and decorative coatings.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for silane in 2019. Driving the market is the strong emphasis of the area on cost-effective and creative procedures being implemented in the industry. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 36% of the market, followed by North America, which contains around 29.1% market in the year 2019.



