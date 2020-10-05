High-Performance Polyamides Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The High-Performance Polyamides Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market, capacities, and technologies and on the changing structure of the High-Performance Polyamides.



The market for high-performance polyamides is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally during the forecast period.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High-Performance Polyamides Market: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Solvay S.A., and BASF SE and others.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Automobile Sector



- High-Performance Polyamides (HPPA) are the type of synthetic thermoplastic resins from the polyamide family. HPP's are majorly being used for automobiles, defense, medical, and consumer electronic goods.

- The use of engineering thermoplastics in automotive components has grown significantly over the last ten years with many new applications in powertrain, electrical components, chassis, trim components, fuel and coolant line, thermostat housing, air coolers, coolant pumps, and other vehicle areas.

- The properties of HPPA include high melting point, flame resistance, dimensional stability, highly crystalline, high tensile strength, reduced absorption of moisture, good impact strength and chemical resistance, and many more.

- In recent years, temperatures in the engine compartment have been rising because of reduced space and more powerful engines. The temperature resistance of plastics parts has consequently become even more critical.

- Weight reduction also continues to be a vital parameter to help reduce fuel consumption. These factors are expected to lead to increased use of polymers with higher temperature performance such as PPAs.

- Recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 in all regions is expected to decrease the demand for HPPA from the automotive and other end-user industries in short term.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market in the coming years



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed automobile sector in China, Korea, Japan, and India, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the industrial and electronics sectors through the years.

- High-performance polymers are being used in electronics in recent times. The demand for HPPAs from the electronic sector has been rising due to its properties. They use majorly in smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. Lithium-Ion batteries, wire, and cables in electronic vehicles are forecasted to drive the HPPA market in the coming years.

- According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), although there's a decline in 2019, Asia-Pacific leads the global automobile production in recent years. China is the largest producer of automobiles and China alone produced 2,57,20,665 vehicles in 2019.

- Also, industrial segments such as oil and gas and energy are growing continuously in the Asia-Pacific region are also one of the reasons to increase the demand for HPPA in various applications.

- The continuous growth in the medical sector, increasing demand from automobile and aerospace and defense sectors, are expected to drive the market for high-performance polyamides through the years to come.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global High-Performance Polyamides Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



