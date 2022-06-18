New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global High Performance Polyester Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the High Performance Polyester market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Celanese Corporation (United States), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), DuPont (United States), Evonik (Germany), Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd (India), The Shepherd Chemical Company (United States), U-PICA Company Ltd. (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (United States), Ashland.(United States), BASF SE (Germany).



High-Performance Polyesters are polyesters with added properties such as high durability and excellent tensile strength. They exhibit superior properties such as corrosion resistance, high shock absorption, and outstanding elasticity which makes them suitable for end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. High-Performance Polyester Strapping Material is easy to clean and safe while handling as compared to steel strapping, thus driving the Global Performance Polyester Market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight automobile parts in the automotive sector is expected to drive the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Strap, Tape, Insulation, Gelcoat, Films, Others), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel)



Market Drivers:

- The rapid industrialization coupled with rising disposable income

- The growing use of High-Performance Polyester in insulation and packaging materials



Market Trends:

- The increasing consumption of polyester-based strap and tape has propelled the usage of High-Performance Polyester in the packaging industry



Opportunities:

- Increasing investment in the construction industry as well as the expansion of the packaging sector

- The growing use of High-Performance Polyester as insulation in the electrical & electronics industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



