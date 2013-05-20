High Performance Rubber Market: Global Industry Growth, Trends, Growth and Share Research Report 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The automotive rubber market is expected to witness a shift to high performance rubber from commodity products as high performance rubber (http://www.researchmoz.us/high-performance-rubber-market-industry-analysis-market-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2010-2018-report.html) has many superior qualities such as making tires safe, increases grip on wet roads, increases rolling resistance and more. Studies show that Green Tires enable lesser fuel consumption up to 5%-7% and have a faster price amortization rate when compared to various other fuel saving techniques in vehicles. Moreover, regulatory authorities are focusing to lower the environmental footprint of transport. One such step in this direction is taken by the European regulatory body which is expected to launch a new labeling regulation in Europe from 1 November 2012. Here, tires will be classified on the basis of impact on fuel consumption, noise level and wet-weather capabilities. This will have a positive impact on the high performance tires market.



Increasing cost of raw material such as butadiene along with rising fuel cost will act as a restraint; however, increasing green awareness and performance conscious consumers coupled with faster amortization rate will overcome this concern and drive the growth of this market.



This market is expected to develop at a high growth rate due to rising demand of environmental friendly rubber products and strict regulations imposed by regulatory organizations. It is estimated that by 2015 high performance segment will account for about 50% of all tires. However, this will solely depend on availability of such tires in the market for sale, as manufacturers will not take the risk of producing cost effective tires from expensive feedstock.



Some of the key players profiled in this report include Bridgestone, Goodyear, LANXESS, Michelin, Pirelli and Continental.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



