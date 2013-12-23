High Performance Traditional Saunas Available for Reasonable Prices at Saunas.com

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Saunas.com has attained an unmatched reputation as a leading online store for saunas and is now providing a high performance array of traditional saunas at reasonable prices. These saunas have been developed innovatively by some renowned manufacturers and are valued for their first-rate quality and functionality. Aside from this, at saunas.com, customers can get a diverse choice in terms of design, features and built up such as pre-cut, pre-built, portable, custom and combination saunas.



These traditional saunas for home and for commercial set ups have been crafted from the finest quality woods such as Canadian Hemlock and Red Cedar. Some other benefits are easy assembling and maintenance, availability in number of room choices, etc. Purchasing traditional saunas from saunas.com leads to additional advantages like free consultations and free shipping for orders over $250.



In addition to this, Saunas.com stands by its exclusive 100% low price guarantee, a representative, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com stated, “We pride ourselves on not only the most efficient and courteous customer service staff and the easiest-to-use web site, but also for providing you, our valued customer, the lowest prices. To prove this, we offer to you a 100% low price guarantee on any product purchased. If you find the identical, new product advertised for less anywhere, we will give you 100% of the difference.”



Saunas.com has emerged as a one-stop shop catering to all sauna needs; its product range consists of infrared saunas, sauna heaters, steam showers and a wide range of sauna accessories. Customers can be assured of the quality of these products and prompt delivery.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com/traditional-saunas.html