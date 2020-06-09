Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- In the U.S., initiatives to develop passenger and commercial vehicles may boost high performance wheels market size. Citing an instance, in 2016, U.S. Energy Department revealed that it has allotted USD 137 million for investing in passenger and commercial automobiles. Such initiatives would likely generate new opportunities for product development.



Meanwhile, in Middle East & Africa, there is facing degrowth in economy. However, supportive federal programs to support the private sector may alleviate economy stance. It is also suggested that MEA may become a vital market for high-performance wheels.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/246



Global high performance wheels market forecast will be majorly driven by robust demand for premium vehicles around the world. Aesthetics and performance are the two most crucial factors defining automotive wheels. Manufacturers are introducing newer, more efficient range of products with superior designs, innovative new looks and best-in-class quality.



For instance, Wheel Pros LLC had launched the upgraded version of the KMC Wheels Rockstar, called the Rockstar III which enables customers to customize their wheels based on their needs and preferences using off-shelf accessories.



As for regional landscape, developing countries such as Turkey and other GCC nations have shown a significant rise in demand for luxury, sport, and premium compact vehicles. This growth can be contributed to changing consumer trends in style and preference, and increasing disposable income. This has further influenced buyers to install high-performance rims to their premium vehicles. Availability of cheap natural gas and easy finance options may also play a crucial role in proliferating regional industry growth. Meanwhile, abundant accessibility to raw materials like magnesium and aluminum may foster the high performance wheels market outlook across the aforementioned regions.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/246



Implementation of more light-weight wheels in turn increases transport costs which becomes a critical factor to be considered especially while transporting over long distances. The overall investment cost in production of high performance wheels is not high but still quite significant. Increased focus to achieve weight reduction and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of vehicles will positively impact high performance wheels market size.



Currently, the high performance wheels market consist of key players namely Iochpe-Maxion, OZ S.p.A, Konig Wheels, Carbon Revolution, HRE Performance Wheels, Alcoa Wheels, Konig Wheels, Euromax Wheels, BBS ALCAR Holding among others. Manufacturers have recognized the importance of aesthetics and performance in their product offerings. They are also seemingly striving to enhance their portfolio by opting for new designs and looks. Taking November 2016 for instance, KMC Wheels and Wheel Pros LLC release Rockstar III which enables drivers to modify their wheels with off shelf accessories. Thus, with new product launches and increasing production capacity, high-performance wheels market is anticipated to secure commendable growth in the forthcoming years.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 High Performance Wheels Market, By Material

4.1 Global high performance wheels volume share by material, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Aluminum

4.2.1 Global aluminum high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.2.2 Global aluminum high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3 Steel

4.3.1 Global steel high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.2 Global steel high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast by region, 2016 - 2026

4.4 Magnesium

4.4.1 Global magnesium high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.4.2 Global magnesium high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast by region, 2016 - 2026

4.5 Carbon fibre

4.5.1 Global carbon fibre high performance wheels industry estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.5.2 Global carbon fibre high performance wheels market estimates & forecast by region, 2016 - 2026



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/high-performance-wheels-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.