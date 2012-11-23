High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market (HPAPIs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research - "High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global HPAPI market was worth USD 9.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2012 to 2018. In the overall global market, North America accounts for the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific is likely to witness highest growth in the forecasted period. India and China will be the major countries to register high growth rate in the high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) market due to rising health awareness, growing economies and improving healthcare systems.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-potency-active-pharmaceutical-Ingredients-market.html



High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) are growing rapidly as compared to other segments of the healthcare industry. HPAPI are the compounds helpful in the treatment of respiratory disorders, treatment of cancer and hormonal imbalances. Growing oncology therapeutics market worldwide is the key factor driving the growth of this market.



High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market is a growing concept and is considered to be a boost to the pharmaceutical industry. Patented high potency drug development majorly dominates the HPAPI market. The branded sector constitutes the major share of this market but the patents of this branded sector are expected to expire in the coming few years that will help HPAPI manufacturers to cater to multiple clients by producing the generic version of the ingredients in bulk.



Some of the factors driving this market at a rapid growth rate are majority of blockbuster drugs nearing patent expiry, US government promoting generic drugs to reduce its medical burden, insurance companies preferring generic drugs over patented drugs for cost effectiveness and India and China with maximum DMFs with the US FDA.



