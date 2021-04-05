High Power RF Amplifier Module Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- High power RF amplifier modules seek extensive utilization in applications of telecommunications and wireless communication devices. Soaring demand for next-generation electronic products & wireless devices has been prompting manufacturers to focus on innovation & development pertaining to RF amplifier modules. A surge in adoption is being witnessed in modern technologies that include Artificial Intelligence, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT). Growing popularity of these technologies will create huge demand for high power RF amplifier modules in the near future. Additionally, robust utilization of communication devices and wireless networks in connected homes is further expected to pave avenues for reliable and efficient high power RF amplifier modules.



Demand for high power RF amplifier module has surged in light of recent evolution in wireless and communication technologies coupled with improved efficiency and greater reliability of these technologies. These amplifier modules enhance functionality of wireless devices including GPS solutions, smartphones, and wireless chargers. On account of their superior features and ease of use, wireless devices are gaining robust traction in the consumer electronics, and telecommunication industries, thereby stoking demand for high power RF amplifier modules.



Get Sample Copy:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40487



According to a new Transparency Market Research report, the global market for high power RF amplifier module will reflect a splendid growth during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Sales of high power RF amplifier module across the globe are poised to exceed US$ 2,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.



Broadband to Remain Leading Product Type Segment in the Market



High power RF broadband amplifier modules are employed to address a wide range of applications that include various standards apropos to EMS measurements. In the industry environment, RF broadband amplifier module are well-suited for the development and product validation methods adopted in quality assurance. These amplifier modules also aid the development & production of wireless & electronic components. Among various products available in the high power RF amplifier module market, broadband segment will continue to spearhead the market in terms of revenues.



Rapid adoption of wireless devices, wherein high power RF amplifier module is used for improving functionality of these devices, are expected to significantly contribute to growth of the market. Manufacturers are developing highly efficient and reliable RF amplifier modules for wireless communication applications. In terms of revenues, wireless communication will remain the largest end-use vertical in the market.



Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40487



High Power RF Amplifier Module of Class AB to Remain Preferred in the Market



Based on class, class AB high power RF amplifier modules comprise various options, imparting a cost-effective method of supporting a variety of architectures. While class A RF amplifier modules deliver linear amplification in return of low DC to RF efficiency, class AB provides compact size, high efficiency, and good linearity. High power RF amplifier module of class AB will therefor remain preferred among end use verticals in the market. Revenues from Class AB segment will account for over half market share during 2017 to 2026.



North America is set to dominate the global market for high power RF amplifier module, in terms of revenues. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adhering to Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) has mandated all RF devices to be EMC certified prior to their penetration into the region's market. As EMC testing is mandatory and signifies risk-free usability of RF amplifier modules, demand for these modules will remain robust in the upcoming years driven by increasing adoption of wireless devices across various end use verticals.



Read TMR Research Methodology @:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html



Based on output power, high power RF amplifier module with 10-50 watts capacity are expected to remain leading revenue contributor to the market. Over half share of the market is projected to be accounted by 10-50 watts output power segment during the forecast period.



TMR's report identifies key participants fuelling growth of the global high power RF amplifier module market that include Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microsemi Corporation, API Technologies Corp., OPHIR RF, Empower RF Systems, Inc., Aethercomm Inc., Electronics & Innovation, Ltd., Tomco Technologies, and RF and Microwave Power Technology, LLC.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-electrolysis-machine-market-to-benefit-from-industrial-shift-toward-environment-friendly-production-technologies-market-projected-to-rise-at-stellar-7cagr-from-2020–2030—tmr-301244583.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companies-in-extended-reality-xr-market-aim-at-offering-all-round-immersive-experience-for-consumers-market-projected-to-expand-at-cagr-of-45-from-2020-to-2030-tmr-301244522.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



Contact



Transparency Market Research State Tower,



90 State Street,



Suite 700,



Albany NY – 12207



United States



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com