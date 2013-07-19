High Precision Inc Introduces the Basics of Industrial Power Tool Operation

Hamden, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- High Precision Inc is a Connecticut based manufacturer of heavy duty tools for pipe cutting, demolition and other applications. Widder Tools by HPI are tough and low-maintenance solutions for serious industrial applications. While these tools include hydraulic and electric devices, the main product line consists of industrial pneumatic tools such as hack saws and band saws, that are ideally suited for heavy use in demanding - even extreme - enviroments.



High Precision Inc has recently posted an article on its website that explains the principle behind pneumatic tools, and the difference between air powered and electric tools. The article goes into some detail concerning the operating principles and the use of pneumatic tools.



The article begins with an introduction of pneumatic tool power, which is delivered via compressed gas as opposed to electricity with the more common motor-driven power tools. While a somewhat more esoteric category which is less familiar to the garage tool aficionado, pneumatic tools harbor a number of advantages relative to their electric counterparts. These features make them better suited for heavy duty industrial applications, and for use in isolated, wet or muddy locations.



neumatic tools have fewer parts and therefore break down less frequently and are easier to maintain. Air power tools can also be used in wet locations with less concern over electric short-circuits. They can also deliver more performance, since air tools don't require built-in motors, they can put out more power per pound - frequently, an electric impact tool that can perform as well as an equivalent air power tool will weigh significantly more and therefore be much more unwieldy and impractical.



Air tools are more reliable because they don't run the risk of burning out if stalled, the way electric motors do. While air hoses are less flexible and more cumbersome than electric cords, the reliability and power density more than make up for the inconvenience, in most cases.



These factors make pneumatic tools well suited for offshore applications, such as oil extraction facilities. A drilling platform only gets resupplied via ferry or helicopter, which is why it needs to be stocked with tools that require as little maintenance as possible, while continuing to work in environments where they are subjected to high moisture and potentially corrosive substances. The Widder oil service hacksaw is ideally suited to pipe cutting on an oil rig, since it requires little upkeep and can even work after being exposed to muck and dirt. Tools such as the HPI Widder air powered band saw are ideal for cutting in any conditions - just clamp them onto a pipe that needs sectioning and go to work making precise and quick cuts anywhere, in seconds.



To read more about pneumatic industrial tools, visit the High Precision Inc. website.



