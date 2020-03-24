High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market 2026 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market to gain from rising environmental awareness among people. Fortune Business insights has published a report, titled "High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography Forecast Till 2025." According to the report, in 2017 the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market was worth US$ 291.5 Mn. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach US$ 472.6 Mn by the end of 2025.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159



Key Companies Covered in The Report

- Danfoss



- Tyco

- Marioff

- SecuriPlex

- SWASTIK SYNERGY ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED

- Ultra Fog



Segmentation



1. By Application

- Industrial

- Commercial

- Residential

- Others

2. By Region

- North America (S. and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159



According to the report in 2017 the high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market in North America was valued at US$ 156.3 Mn. Additionally, North America accounted for 53% of the global market in 2017. North America is expected to remain dominant in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market through the forecast period. The National Fire Protection Association of the U.S. have specified special norms regarding high pressure fixed firefighting system. Implementation of stringent regulations aimed at improving fire safety across diverse sectors will aid the market's expansion.



Furthermore, such initiatives are expected to raise environmental awareness around the world, pushing the demand in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market. Besides this, governments in Asia Pacific region are adopting various initiatives to raise awareness and implementing strict fire protection policies. These are likely to increase the demand for high pressure fixed firefighting misting system.



Data Centers to Propel Maximum Demand for Firefighting System



In terms of application, the commercial segment emerged dominant in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market in 2017. The segment accounted for 39% of the global market in 2017. Majorly the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market is gaining impetus due to the rising application in purposes such as Ro-Ro space of the ship and data centers. The need for high security among cloud-based service providers has shifted their focus towards high pressure fixed firefighting misting system.

This is an ideal solution for data centers as the system offers quick activation, is ecofriendly, easy installation, and others. These are a few factors facilitating faster adoption of the system across application areas. Besides this, technological advancements in the firefighting systems is also increasing their demand. For instance, Danfoss introduced a new high pressure water mist system for data centers the SEM-SAFE. The system is in-built with interlock pre-action system and has a modular design to facilitate higher security and flexible expanding. This is likely to propel demand in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market.



Ask for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-pressure-fixed-firefighting-misting-system-market-100159



FOGTEC, to Expand its Operations Across Regions



FOGTEC is among the leading players in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market. FOGTEC water misting system is fitted in various buildings, stations, museums, and others. For instance, FOGTEC misting system protects the Tianjin Qiaoyuan Bridge Culture Museum in China. Some of the other companies operating in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market are Marioff Corporation, Ultra Fog Global Service, The Danfoss Group, Tyco, Securiplex Inc., and Swastik Synergy Engineering.



TABLE OF CONTENT:



5. Global High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Definitions

5.2. Key Findings / Summary

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.3.1. Industrial

5.3.2. Commercial

5.3.3. Residential

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

6.2.1. Industrial

6.2.2. Commercial

6.2.3. Residential

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

6.3.1. US

6.3.2. Canada

7. Europe High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

7.2.1. Industrial

7.2.2. Commercial

7.2.3. Residential

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

7.3.1. UK

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Scandinavia

7.3.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

8.2.1. Industrial

8.2.2. Commercial

8.2.3. Residential

8.2.4. Others

TOC Continued....!



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100159