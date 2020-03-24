High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Outlook to 2025 – Hiperbaric, Thyssenkrupp (Uhde), Avure Technologies, Kobe Steel

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4°C) during processing and distribution.



Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017. In 2019, the market size of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment is 490 million US$ and it will reach 1060 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment. This report studies the global market size of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).This study presents the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Hiperbaric

- Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

- Avure Technologies

- Kobe Steel

- MULTIVAC

- Baotou KeFa

- FresherTech

- Pengneng Machinery

- Stansted Fluid Power



Segment by Type:

- 50L

- 50-200L (including 200L)

- 200-400L (including 400L)

- 400L



Segment by Application:

- Fruits and vegetables

- Meat products

- Juices and other beverages

- Seafood

- Biotechnology

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Forecast

4.5.1. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



