Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- By now, many Dallas dieters are realizing that a weight loss plan that only changes their diet will not provide them with the fast results they are searching for. Finding a low carbohydrate, high protein diet is key to quickly reducing body fat content, but Diet Doc’s weight loss plans now combine specially formulated hCG drops, tablets and injections with a high protein diet to speed up the rate that their clients see fat melting away. Following this exclusive diet protocol has helped thousands of people across the United States, including patients living in the Dallas area, successfully lose weight and sustain their weight for a healthier, happier future.



The hCG used in Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets and injections is a hormone that is naturally produced by pregnant women. Human chorionic gonadotropin, shortened to hCG, was first discovered in the early 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons and was quickly incorporated into hCG diet treatments. Simeons found that this hormone mobilized the mother’s excess fat to provide the growing fetus with nutrition, but during this process, the hCG left the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat completely untouched. He immediately recognized the benefits hCG drops and tablets could contribute to weight loss plans and began offering these treatments to his patients for rapid fat loss results. His patients not only lost weight fast, they also experienced a significant decrease in their temptation to overeat or indulge in unhealthy foods.



Today, Diet Doc’s weight loss plans continue to offer hCG drops and tablets that have been modernized with advanced science and medical understanding and they also now offer clients access to an injectable hCG solution. While each form of hCG treatments is equally effective, many patients prefer the injectable solution, instead of hCG drops or tablets, because the solution has been enhanced with vitamin B12 for increased energy throughout the day. Whichever form the patient chooses, however, they can feel confident that they will begin experiencing immediate fat loss and appetite suppression that will allow them to sustain their low calorie, high protein diet.



After patients are prescribed their hCG drops, tablets or injections, they will begin working with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained nutritionists to design and create a personalized high protein diet program that works around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This specialized approach to weight loss plans addresses the patient’s personal needs and any underlying health issues that could be contributing to weight gain or the inability to successfully lose weight. During this portion of their weight loss plan, patients will learn about the fat burning foods appropriate for a high protein diet that will encourage the body to burn excess fat for fuel instead of relying on the processed carbohydrates many dieters have become accustomed to. And, because eliminating carbohydrates can be challenging, combining a high protein diet with hCG treatments will eliminate powerful cravings that can disrupt the patient’s weight loss plans.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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