High-Protein Diets Inhibit Muscle Loss While Dieting

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- It has been shown that a diet high in protein can inhibit muscle loss during calorie reduction, and more research has shown that an enzyme in protein slows down the system responsible for degrading skeletal tissue and muscle.



“Reductions in muscle mass are often an unintended consequence of weight loss, and can have negative health consequences,” advised Stefan M Pasiakos, author of the study from the Military Nutrition Division. He and the other others hopes that the findings in this study will help to development nutritional interventions aimed at preserving muscle mass while losing weight.



Muscle mass is important to the body for several reasons, strength being one of the main ones. But a body filled with lean muscle mass has less room for fat, meaning one is healthier overall and has increased stamina for physical or daily activities. The toned appearance of muscle is a desireable effect, but toned muscles also provide strength to the bones and can assist us as we age by keeping the body balanced and preventing injuries from falls or strain during various activities.



“A lot of diets and fitness programs focus on losing weight without regard to the type of weight you are losing,” said Geraild Weissmann who helped with the research. To prevent this, he suggests that all diets should include an adequate amount of protein to prevent muscle loss and provide the body systems with more support to shed fat instead of other tissues during weight reduction.



Dieting involves cutting calories to reduce body mass, and increasing physical activity. An increase in activity automatically requires an increase in nutritional components that don’t necessarily have to be highly caloric. Watching nutrition and ensuing adequate protein intake, whether through a diet tracker or the help of a wellness coach or personal trainer, can not only help a person lose weight and keep it off, but will help their body remain strong, active, and healthier for years to come.



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