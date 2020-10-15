High Purity Soda Ash Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2019-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- High Purity Soda Ash Market: Overview

High purity soda ash (Na2CO3) is an anhydrous sodium carbonate available in white crystal or crystalline powder form. It is hygroscopic and forms strong alkaline solution in water.

High purity soda ash is refined from natural soda ash such as mineral trona or sodium carbonate-bearing brines. It can be manufactured from nahcolite.



High purity soda ash is primarily used to manufacture detergents and soaps. It is preferred over light soda ash for glass manufacturing, due its properties that are similar to silica sand. It also permits homogeneous mixing of raw materials and provides high-quality end products.

High purity soda ash is used in various applications such as detergents, food and beverages, chemicals, and dyeing



Key Drivers of Global High Purity Soda Ash Market

The global high purity soda ash market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period primarily owing to the increase in demand for powder detergents in developing countries



High purity soda ash is used in various applications such as metallurgy, personal care, and water treatment. Rise in demand for personal care and water treatment products is expected to provide new opportunities for the high purity soda ash market during the forecast period.

High purity soda ash is used in manufacture of flat glass, which is employed in modern construction activities. Increase in demand for high purity soda ash from fiberglass and silicates is likely to provide major opportunities to the market in the next few years. However, stringent regulations imposed on the high purity soda ash industry are anticipated to hamper the market in the next few years.



Detergent Manufacturing Application Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on application, the global high purity soda ash market can be segmented into detergent manufacturing, pulp & paper manufacturing, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, animal feed additives, metallurgy, and others

High purity soda ash is a vital raw material used in various applications including manufacture of detergents and soaps, glass, various chemicals, and industrial processes

Increase in demand for high purity soda ash in detergent manufacturing and glass manufacturing industries is driving the high purity soda ash market. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Demand for high purity soda ash is increasing owing to the rise in personal care and water treatment applications. High purity soda ash is employed in water treatment to soften the hard water. Increase in demand for purified water is also boosting the demand for high purity soda ash.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global High Purity Soda Ash Market

Based on region, the global high purity soda ash market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global high purity soda ash market. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions of the market due to the increase in demand for glass and detergents in emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, and South Korea.

China led the high purity soda ash market in Asia Pacific in 2018. However, India is likely to provide larger opportunities to the market owing to the rise in consumption of high purity soda ash in various applications in the country.



Asia Pacific was followed by Europe in 2018. Rise in demand for high purity soda ash in modern construction activities has been driving the market for flat glass in Europe. This, in turn, has been boosting the demand for high purity soda ash in the region. Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy were the major consumers of high purity soda ash in Europe.

Rest of the World is anticipated to exhibit immense potential for the market in the near future. The high purity soda ash market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market



Prominent players operating in the global high purity soda ash market are entering into partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their customer base across the world. These companies are expanding their production capacities to cater to the rising demand for high purity soda ash.



Major players operating in the global high purity soda ash market include:



Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Natrium Products, Inc.

Ciner Resources Corporation

Ishtar Company LLC

J. P. Chemicals

Zhong lian Chemicals Limited

American Soda, L.L.P.

CIECH Soda Romania

Takasugi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Magadi Soda Company Ltd