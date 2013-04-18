High Quality, Affordable & Stylish Furniture from Paramount Bathrooms: Now One Can Get Them Easily

Gosport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Everyone’s kitchen and bathroom can be as functional as ever and at the same time stylish and classy with the furniture from Paramount Bathrooms! No need to stick with the old look of one’s kitchen and bathroom because they can be renovated and decorated in the most affordable price! Time, effort and money in decorating can be saved by seeking professional help from Paramount Bathrooms.



Nowadays, it’s not enough for some people that parts of their houses like kitchen and bathroom are just functional. To relieve the stress of everyday life, they look for ways to transform their kitchens and bathrooms to the look that they want. In that way they are relaxed every time they are on that part of their house. It is understandable that no matter how a person likes to renovate and put some new touches on his/her house, still, they cannot make it happen because of some budget constraints. But worry no more because Paramount Bathrooms comes to the rescue and can make those dreams a reality.



As a manufacturer, Paramount Bathrooms sell directly to the end user that’s why their prices are normally lower compared to others. Modern bathroom and kitchen unit look, or depending on the request of the customers , can be attained by using the furniture offered by Paramount Bathrooms in the most affordable prices. Now that the dilemma on the budget has been removed, customers can now focus on the furniture that they can use for the renovation. Paramount Bathrooms offers the best and high quality basin for bathroom, bathroom storage units and other furniture. For details, sales and discounts, customers can check out Paramount’s Bathroom online.



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms is a family run company based in Hampshire. They have been trading for over 25 years and they specialize in the manufacture of high quality bathroom, bedroom and kitchen furniture.



Contact:

Feel free to contact and get more information on this press release:

Liam Doye

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002

Contact Email sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Website – http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate, Gosport Hants- PO12 3RX