High Quality and Professional Printing Services from Printpelican.Com

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- PrintPelican.com is a leading provider of printing solutions to businesses as well as individuals and all types of printing activities are undertaken using state of the art technology. Modern machines and techniques used ensure all printing is of the highest standard. Business cards as well as getting card printing with desired messages are also done by this printing company and all services are provided at affordable and competitive prices.



Talking about the discounts offered on printing services, a senior executive from PrintPelican.com stated, “Customers can enjoy 35% off on catalogue printing, 40% off on brochure printing, 50% off on calendar printing and up to 500 business cards free.” Free UV coating is offered on all types of business cards, rack cards and post cards and 40% off is offered on printing of bumper stickers.



Online proof correction is offered on all orders, which is an easy and convenient way to ensure that ask items being printed are free from errors. Payments for all orders can be easily made online using credit cards and other mode and safe and secure channels are offered for all transactions. Design services are offered for catalogue to ensure excellent placement that ensure all material are attractive and will catch the eye of the reader.



Speaking about the shipping services offered, a senior official from PrintPelican.com commented, “Free shipping is offered on most orders and the company ensures that all the printed materials are conveniently delivered to the doorstep of the customers in a timely and reliable manner.” Care is taken to ensure that all deliveries are made in excellent condition and are made available to customers within the required timeliness.



Business printing solutions offered are sure to make an impression and help business stand apart from their competitors. Holiday greetings can also be conveyed with the help of printing solutions offered by PrintPelican.com which is one of the leading catalog printing companies.



About PrintPelican.com

PrintPelican.com offers high quality printing solutions that include print brochures, calendars, business cards, track cards and more. All printing material is customized according to the need of customers and delivered within the given timeliness. Free shipping is offered on most orders along with online proof correction. Discounts are offered on many types of printing making prices affordable for customers. Eco-friendly solutions are also offered by this printing provider.



Contact Information:



PrintPelican.com

1770 West 10th Street

Riviera Beach, Fl 33404

US

Phone: 1-800-474-0461

Email: gmorris@printpelican.com